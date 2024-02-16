Housewife’s plea to Chief Minister lands her job

Cooch Behar: A housewife from the Bansharaja area of Shalbari-1 Gram Panchayat (GP) in Tufanganj-II Block secured employment after applying to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Shital Chandra Das, the president of Tufanganj-II Panchayat Samiti, personally visited the home of housewife Rupsana Parveen and handed over the appointment

letter to her. Expressing her gratitude, Rupsana said: “I truly appreciate the benefits of this job. I have been instructed to start working from this Saturday. Many thanks to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this opportunity.”

On January 29, during a government service distribution programme at Ras Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar, Rupsana had the chance to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Rupsana shared her difficulties, explaining that her husband was ill and unable to work. Additionally, they had two-and-half-month-

old triplets. Rupsana applied to the Chief Minister for a job, who then directed her to Cooch Behar District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the district administration provided administrative assistance to Rupsana. The appointment letter was handed over to Rupsana on Friday. Shital Chandra Das, the president of Tufanganj-I Panchayat Samiti, commented: “Rupsana Parveen, the housewife who applied for a job with Chief Minister, received the job appointment letter today as per the Chief Minister’s directive. She is currently serving as a security guard at Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Hospital.”