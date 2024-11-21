Housewife tied and beaten over land dispute in Raiganj

Raiganj: A shocking incident unfolded at Mandalpara in Barua Gram Panchayat of Raiganj of North Dinajpur, when a housewife, Sabana Khatun, was allegedly tied to a pillar and brutally beaten by miscreants on Wednesday morning. The assault reportedly stems from a prolonged land dispute. The local police intervened after being alerted, rescuing the victim and launching an investigation. Tensions have since escalated in the area following the attack.

According to Maslina Khatun, Sabana’s mother-in-law, her son had paid Rs 9.85 lakh to Mainuddin Ahmed, son of Hasan Ali, for purchasing a homestead plot. However, despite payment, the agreed land was not delivered and a lesser area was eventually registered. Efforts to recover the excess payment have led to escalating confrontations.

Maslina Khatun said: ”On Tuesday afternoon, Hasan Ali and his associates set fire to the boundary fencing of their house after they demanded a refund. Matters took a violent turn the following morning when Sabana Khatun was reportedly attacked while walking near the disputed property. Hasan Ali and his family members tied her up and assaulted her”.. In contrast, Hasan Ali claimed that Sabana approached their house with a sickle, intending to attack his family. “To prevent harm, women from our family restrained her,” he said.