Housewife strangled by husband

Malda: Police succeeded in cracking a murder case with almost no clues in just six hours in Kaliachak. Ruksana Khatun, a 19-year-old woman in her final stages of pregnancy, was found dead behind her parental home in Golabari on the night of October 5. Ruksana, married for one-and-a-half years, was last seen alive around 7:45 pm on Saturday, talking on her mobile phone before heading to the back porch of the house. Her father spotted her body at approximately 9:30 pm on the same night. Initial investigations revealed signs of foul play, including injuries on her ears and strangulation marks on her neck. Her mobile phone and earrings were missing, raising suspicions of theft. The attending physician ruled out sexual assault.

Following a swift inquiry by the police, investigation rapidly progressed. Following rigorous questioning and verification, Abdul Salam (20), confessed to the murder, motivated by an extramarital affair and financial disputes. He had meticulously planned the crime to appear as a robbery. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The accused has been arrested and a specific case has been registered.”