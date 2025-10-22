Housewife gangraped in Maynaguri, three arrested

Jalpaiguri: In a horrifying incident in Maynaguri, a housewife was allegedly gangraped in her home while her husband was away. Three men—Gouranga Roy, Bishnu Roy and Mintu Roy—have been arrested. The Jalpaiguri CJM court remanded them to fourteen days of judicial custody.

According to sources, the victim was alone on Friday night. Around 10 pm, while washing utensils in the courtyard, three young men reportedly entered her house, forcibly took her into a room and gangraped her. They threatened: “If you tell anyone, we will kill you.”

Initially too afraid to speak, the victim later confided in a local Panchayat member and then informed her husband. On Sunday, the couple lodged a written complaint at Maynaguri Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Gouranga Roy on Sunday night, October 19, and he was sent to fourteen days of judicial custody. Bishnu Roy and Mintu Roy were arrested the next day, and all three were produced in court on Tuesday.

The victim alleged: “They beat me severely and bit me on various parts of my body. I lost consciousness for a few moments.”

A local panchayat member condemned the crime, saying: “Such brutality cannot be tolerated. The administration must ensure strict punishment.”

Police have filed a case under BNS-70 (gang rape) and Sections 329(4) and 351(2)—3/4. District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath confirmed: “Following specific complaints, the three accused were arrested. The court has ordered 14 days of judicial custody for them.”