Housewife ‘gangraped’ in Cooch Behar; three held, fourth accused at large

Cooch Behar: A housewife in the Nishiganj-II Gram Panchayat area of Mathabhanga-II block has accused four youths of gang-raping her. The incident allegedly took place on the day of Holi, but the complaint was lodged on Sunday after her husband’s return from another state.

Following the complaint, police from the Nishiganj outpost launched an investigation and arrested three suspects — Saurav Sarkar (20), Amit Barman (21) and Sukanta Barman (20). A search is ongoing for the fourth accused, who remains at large.

According to police sources, the accused have been presented in court, while efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect continue. Investigations revealed that the woman’s husband was away for work when the alleged crime occurred. Fearing social repercussions, the victim had remained silent until she confided in her husband upon his return, after which she filed a formal complaint. Regarding the incident, Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya stated: “A complaint was filed at the Nishiganj outpost under Mathabhanga Police Station on Sunday. The woman alleged that on the day of Holi, four youths entered her house and gang-raped her.

Following the complaint, police arrested three individuals and are actively searching for the fourth suspect.” The incident has caused widespread outrage in the area and police continue their investigation.