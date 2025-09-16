Housewife found murdered in Tufanganj

Cooch Behar: A 23-year-old housewife was found brutally murdered inside her home in Dakshin Dhalpal under Dhalpal-1 Gram Panchayat on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mangali Adhikari Layek, wife of Sukanta Layek, a daily wage labourer. According to police sources, Mangali had been married for around four years and lived with her husband in a separate house in the village.

On Sunday, Sukanta left home for work as usual, leaving his wife alone. Locals reported hearing a sudden scream in the evening. When neighbours rushed to the spot and forced open the door, they found Mangali lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit by a sharp weapon. Police from Tufanganj Police Station were immediately informed.

Soon after, Tufanganj SDPO Karnidhar Manoj Kumar and a police team reached the site, recovered the body, and sent it to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

While the motive behind the killing remains unclear, police have launched an investigation.

“A murder has taken place. The police are investigating the incident,” said Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharjee.

The victim’s mother-in-law, Fulmala Layek, expressed shock over the incident. “My son and his wife lived separately but shared a good relationship. On Sunday evening, I heard screams and saw the house locked.

My elder son broke open the door and inside we found her lying on the ground. I cannot understand how this happened,” she said.