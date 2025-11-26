Housewife found murdered in paddy field

Jalpaiguri: Panic gripped East Alta village in Magurmari No. II Gram Panchayat under Dhupguri on Tuesday night after the blood-soaked body of a housewife was recovered from beneath piles of straw in a paddy field. The deceased has been identified as Farida Begum (35).

According to local sources, residents were alarmed after spotting a human hand protruding from the straw in the field. On closer inspection, they discovered Farida’s body hidden under the heap, bearing visible injuries.

A pair of shoes was found near the spot, while another pair lay a short distance away.

Upon receiving the information, a large police team from Dhupguri Police Station reached the scene at night.

Family members of the deceased have levelled serious allegations, claiming that Farida may have been murdered due to her husband’s extramarital affair.

The prime accused, Bablu Hossain, had been missing since the incident, further intensifying suspicion. He was later arrested by the police.

Police have begun probing all possible angles to ascertain the motive behind the killing. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Dhupguri DSP Gilsen Lepcha said: “The accused husband has been arrested. An investigation into the entire incident is already underway.”