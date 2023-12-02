Houses given under ‘Banglar Bari’ can’t be sold: Hakim

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and city Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday reiterated that buying and selling of houses under the Banglar Bari project is illegal as they are strictly meant for the listed beneficiaries.



“The beneficiary list for Banglar Bari is Aadhaar seeded and the records are available even with the centre. I have been hearing that a section of beneficiaries are planning to sell their residences to third parties. I want to convey a clear message that somebody purchasing a dwelling from a beneficiary of Banglar

Bari can never be an owner and if a survey is done by the state government and if such an illegal occupant is detected then he/ she may be

evicted forthwith,” warned Hakim.

A dwelling under Banglar Bari is offered on a 15-year lease and can be transferred only to their legal heir. In case of the death of the beneficiary and the absence of any such legal heir, it will automatically be taken over by the government.

In the KMC area, dwellings under Banglar Bari are being constructed by the civic body while in the case of smaller municipalities, the cost of construction is being provided to the beneficiary.

In Nonadanga off EM Bypass, there have been instances of beneficiaries selling off their dwellings under the Banglar Bari project to third parties.

“The purchase of flats in Nonadanga is illegal and those who have done so can never be owners of that property,” Hakim said.