Households reel as daily LPG bookings surge to 1.9L

Kolkata: LPG bookings in Kolkata have nearly doubled in recent days following the rise in domestic cooking gas prices and the new rule extending the minimum gap between two refill bookings from 21 to 25 days. Bijan Bihari Biswas from the LPG Distributors Association said: “Daily bookings in the city, which usually ranged between 90,000 and 1,00,000, nearly doubled to 1,90,000 following the crisis.”



Consumers across the city say they are facing delays and technical hurdles while booking cylinders. In several areas, dealers and distributors are reportedly not attending calls, while others are asking customers to wait a few days after booking, as demand has surged. The recent policy change increasing the minimum gap between two domestic LPG refill bookings from 21 to 25 days has also raised concerns among large families and small food businesses. Sutapa Dhar Chatterjee, who feeds around 50 stray animals every day, said: “It is very difficult for people like us to continue feeding if the refill is available after 25 days.”

Many households say they are trying to stretch the use of a cylinder by cooking carefully or by using alternative appliances such as induction cooktops. Electronic markets in the city have reported increased sales of induction cookers, microwave ovens and rice cookers after the price hike.

Dealers say they are receiving constant queries regarding booking and supply. A dealer from central Kolkata said: “Every day people gather to know the status of their booking. Supply is lower than usual. We couldn’t assure them of getting cylinders on time.”

LPG Distributor Association’s secretary Bijan Bihari Biswas stated: “The current situation is crucial though no official curtailment has been announced in domestic cylinders. Though the supply is low. We advise the households to carefully use gas until the situation comes under control.”