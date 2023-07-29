House-to-house mosquito larva surveys to continue till December

Kolkata: In the wake of a sudden rise in dengue cases, the state government has decided to conduct house-to-house mosquito larva surveys till December. The government has already issued necessary directives to various stakeholders who are involved in processes to check the spread. Drones will be used to detect mosquito larvae in various civic body areas.



Meanwhile, a woman, a resident of Baruipur in South 24-Parganas reportedly died of dengue in MR Bangur Hospital. She was initially admitted to Vidyasagar Hospital and later shifted to MR Bangur on Thursday as her condition deteriorated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her speech at the Assembly on Thursday said dengue-affected people are coming from Bangladesh. Most of the cases who are found positive for dengue are Bangladeshi nationals.

She also reminded that dengue cases have risen in various pockets of North 24-Parganas, Nadia etc.

The state Health department has already directed the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to ensure that fever clinics are open in the district hospitals even on holidays.

Around 160 state-run health centres will conduct blood tests free-of-cost. Around 9,000 doctors and para-medical staff have been trained in case management of dengue patients. Separate fever clinics, on a 24x7 basis, have been started at the hospitals having high caseloads. All hospitals have been kept ready for any surge in the admission of dengue patients. Incidentally, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, on Thursday, directed the state Health department to observe cleanliness week twice a month from August, involving all councillors at the ward level. The Chief Secretary held a meeting with different departments and District Magistrates to review the preparedness to combat dengue in the ensuing monsoon season.