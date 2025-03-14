‘House proceedings papers to be provided to BJP MLAs from Mon’

Kolkata: Speaker of Bengal legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee on Thursday directed his secretariat to provide Assembly-related paper documents to

the BJP legislators.

The Assembly secretariat under the directions of Banerjee has withheld circulation of such paper documents to the BJP legislators after the latter tore the official documents given to them after their proposal to adjourn the House over alleged attacks on temples in different parts of the state was turned down by the Speaker.

BJP legislator from Dabgram-Fulbari, Sikha Chatterjee during the question answer session claimed that she was not able to take part in the Session as she has not been given documents in connection with the same.

BJP Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh also raised the matter before the Speaker. Banerjee directed his secretariat to circulate the same from Monday under the condition that the BJP legislators should abstain from such protests that involve tearing of papers.