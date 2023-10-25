House of TMC Pradhan set on fire

Owing to a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress alliance over a game football played on October 14, the house of Rezaul Khan, Pradhan Chanchal Gram Panchayat, was allegedly set on fire on Wednesday morning.

The followers of Khan blocked the Chanchal-Ashapur State Highway. The alliance workers also rushed to the blockade site and a fresh clash started. A huge contingent of police reached the spot to control the situation.

Khan and the alliance workers quarreled over a football match between Pransagar and Nimtala villages and his brother, Imran Khan, while returning home on a bike was hit with a wooden bat. He got a serious injury on his head and was treated at Malda Medical College and Hospital. On the night of October 22, there was a terrible fire in the house of a worker of the alliance. Khan and his men have been accused of burning a house and four shops in the Pransagar area.

Rezaul Khan said: “People of that area beat my brother Imran Khan severely in the playground. He is undergoing treatment. Some people in the area are bringing forward such false allegations to spoil my political career. The police will investigate the incident properly.”

Dulal Sarkar, district TMC vice-president, said: “The Opposition is doing this while the police are busy with the festival. Congress and CPM wanted to create terror before the elections.”