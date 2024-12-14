House for all: Panchayat dept seeks time from CM for official release of Awas Yojana funds

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P& RD) department has sought time from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to officially launch the disbursal of funds in connection with the beneficiaries of Awas Yojana in the state.

The department had announced that the dispatch of the first instalment into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries will start after December 15 and accordingly, the list has already been prepared.

“There will be around 12 lakh beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana, including 1 lakh new ones, who have been identified through complaints at ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ and survey in connection with damages to houses for natural calamity. We have requested the Chief Minister to officially start the disbursal of the first instalment of Awas Yojana and we will begin the disbursal process soon after she gives time. We are fully prepared,” said Pradip Majumder, state P& RD minister.

According to Nabanna sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with all stakeholders to take stock of the preparedness for Gangasagar Mela on December 17 and it is likely that she may mark the beginning of dispatch of the first instalment of Awas.

The department has already directed the District Magistrates to keep two beneficiaries in each district ready for the official launch of the project by Banerjee. The DMs have been further instructed that police must be informed immediately about any intimidation/threat/inducement to the beneficiaries and action should be taken strictly.

At any stage, if the district magistrates come to know that some beneficiaries do not deserve due to their ineligibility, they have been asked to identify and reject them or keep them on hold.

The Deputy Magistrates attached to every block have been directed to supervise the entire process. With the Centre not releasing funds under Awas Yojana, the entire funds for the project will be borne by the state. Funds will be disbursed in three instalments—Rs 60,000 in the first phase, Rs 40,000 in the second and Rs 20,000 in the third.