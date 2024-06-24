House drainage line hit by KEIIP work to be restored free-of-cost by KMC

Kolkata: Fearing that drainage works carried out by the Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) in the added areas may affect drainage connections of houses there, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided that in case it happens the civic body will restore those without demanding any cost from the household owners.



According to KMC, the KEIIP has been executing the laying of sewer lines along the major roads in wards 122, 123 and 124 under Borough XIII and XVI of the civic body. It was decided that the remaining sewer lines along the lanes and minor roads under the KEIIP project will be laid by the sewerage and drainage department of KMC. Accordingly, the work began following a tender process.

The KMC fears that during such work house drainage connections could get disturbed, or have already been in some cases.

To resolve the matter, a meeting was held by Mayor Firhad Hakim in the presence of the chairman of Borough XVI and the ward councillors.

Sources said it was decided that the house connection that got disturbed or may get, will be restored by the KMC without asking for any cost from the owners of these households. According to KMC, such restoration of house connections will be applicable for all the schemes for the residual part of KEIIP’s different drainage projects in Boroughs XI, XIII and XVI.

However, it was decided that for buildings under construction/to be constructed in future, house drainage connection is to be obtained from the KMC by paying fees/charges as per existing norms. Here, the drainage connection will not be provided free of cost.

Meanwhile, the KEIIP has also taken up drainage work in ward 113 to improve the underground sewerage network. The total sewerage system is to be connected with the Vivekananda Park pumping station through the main sewer line and ultimate discharge of storm water flow to Rania Khal and dry weather flow to Rania sewage treatment plant.