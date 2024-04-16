Hours before PM’s arrival, over 700 BJP supporters join TMC

Raiganj: Hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raiganj to address an election rally, more than 700 BJP leaders and supporters, including Sanoti Hansda, BJP member of Rampur Gram Panchayat in Raiganj joined TMC.



Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency handed them the TMC flag in his election office of Raiganj on Tuesday. On the other hand, five Congress members of Gaisal-I Gram Panchayat had joined TMC on Monday.

Sanoti Hansda said: “I served as a BJP Gram Panchayat member for around a year but I could not do any development. But TMC-led Gram Panchayats in other places did a lot of development. Being attracted by the development works of Mamata Banerjee, I along with my supporters joined TMC.”

Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj said: “Sanoti Hansda with more than 700 BJP followers joined TMC. In addition, five Congress members of Gaisal-I GramPanchayat in Islampur with more than two thousand supporters have joined TMC. After their joining, Gaisal-I GP board is in the control of the TMC. Recently, numerous activists from Opposition parties of wards 16 and 9 of Dalkhola Municipality joined TMC. Trinamool is the strongest in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency. We will definitely win this election with a huge margin from Raiganj.”