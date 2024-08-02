Hours after reopening, fresh slides shut down NH 10 to Sikkim

Darjeeling: Fresh slides forced the National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, to shut down to traffic on Thursday.

After a long time, the Highway had opened for light vehicles on Wednesday.

However, heavy rains triggered fresh landslides at 28 Mile; 29 Mile, Rabi Jhora and Melli on the NH10 in the Kalimpong district on Thursday afternoon, forcing the Highway to shut down once again. Some vehicles were reported to be damaged owing to the slides.