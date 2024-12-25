Hotspots in city of joy witness record-breaking crowd as festive cheer peaks on Christmas

Kolkata: Revellers flocked to the city’s popular hotspots on Christmas, with some locations recording higher footfall than last Sunday.

The day began with slightly cloudy and rainy weather, but as the sun emerged, so did the crowds, filling the city’s favourite spots.

One of the major attractions, the Alipore Zoo, saw a record-breaking 69,152 visitors, surpassing last year’s Christmas turnout of 64,000.

Among the visitors, around 9,943 opted for the Yatri Sathi service to purchase tickets. “I want to see a dinosaur!” exclaimed 10-year-old Ananya, who, despite her wish, settled for the sight of a majestic tiger.

Victoria Memorial, another landmark that drew immense crowds, recorded a significant 35,000 visitors, far exceeding last year’s numbers. Samarendra Kumar, the Secretary and Curator of the Memorial, noted that while the gallery remained closed, the surrounding sprawling gardens and the Light and Sound show in the evening kept the visitors engaged.

The Memorial had registered over 27,000 visitors just the previous Sunday.

The roads surrounding the Maidan, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, and St Paul’s Cathedral were filled with people enjoying the festive vibes, many indulging in impromptu picnics. Eco Park in New Town also broke its previous Sunday record with a staggering 55,540 visitors by the end of the evening, compared to around 35,000 last Sunday. Science City saw a steady crowd of approximately 21,000 throughout the day, while Nicco Park recorded around 7,000 visitors, catering to families and thrill-seekers alike. The newly popular carnival zones in Patuli and Lake Town also became hotspots in the evening, drawing large crowds to enjoy games, food, and festive activities. As the day turned into evening, the festive atmosphere reached its zenith at Park Street. Known for its vibrant Christmas decorations, Park Street attracted crowds eager to soak in the festive spirit.

As the crowd grew, the Kolkata Police closed the stretch between JL Nehru Road and Mullickbazar to vehicular traffic at 5:20 pm, converting it into a pedestrian-only zone, allowing people to stroll, take selfies, and capture reels against the backdrop of glittering lights, making it a perfect spot for revellers to celebrate late into the night.