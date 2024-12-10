Hotels in Siliguri ban B’deshi nationals amid rising tensions

Siliguri: On the heels of Malda, hotel owners in Siliguri have decided to restrict accommodation for Bangladeshi nationals.

The announcement was made by the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association during a press conference on Monday, declaring that the decision reflects growing anger over recent incidents in Bangladesh where the Indian Tricolour was disrespected amidst growing sentiments against India demonstrated by Bangladesh.

Ujjwal Ghosh, Joint Secretary of the association, stated that the decision was finalised through a vote by the organisation’s executive committee. “97 per cent of our members supported this move.

The restriction will remain in place until adequate measures are taken to defuse the present situation in Bangladesh,” Ghosh added.

There are 300 hotels under the association. Siliguri, often referred to as the gateway to Northeast India, sees thousands of Bangladeshi visitors annually. Many travel for tours, business, medical treatment or education. Last year, around 25,000 Bangladesh nationals visited Siliguri.

However, that number has significantly declined recently due to political unrest in Bangladesh. After August 2024, the number has decreased significantly. In the past few days around 10 Bangladeshis visited primarily for medical or educational purposes.

The ban comes amid reports of increasing tensions involving the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh and alleged disrespect toward the Indian national flag. The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran, and incidents of perceived anti-India actions have fueled anger in India.

“We have taken this step to send a clear message. Our country cannot tolerate such disrespect,” Ghosh added.

The Bangiya Hindu Mahamanch also supported their decision. Bikramaditya Mandal, President of the association said: “We had requested the association to ban Bangladeshi nationals from staying in their hotels. They have responded to our request. We are very

thankful to them.”