Hotels in Malda shut doors to B’deshi nat’ls amid unrest

Malda: Amid the prevailing political and social unrest in Bangladesh and heightened security concerns along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified vigilance, doubling patrols in sensitive border areas of Malda district.

Against this backdrop, a decision has been taken by hotel owners in Malda to stop accommodating Bangladeshi nationals altogether.

Until recently, Bangladeshi citizens entering India on valid medical or student visas were routinely provided lodging in Malda hotels. However, citing the current situation in Bangladesh and procedural uncertainties related to passports and visas, hotel owners have now decided to close their doors to Bangladeshi guests.

Krishnendu Chowdhury, President of the Malda Hotel Owners’ Association, said, “At present, passport and visa services from Bangladesh are not functioning properly. In this situation, we have decided to stop providing rooms to Bangladeshi nationals. We are deeply concerned about the situation there.” He added that the decision was taken collectively in view of security and administrative clarity.

The decision comes amid reports of alleged atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, which has triggered concern and debate in the border districts of West Bengal.

The BJP has welcomed the move and demanded stricter action. Gour Chandra Mondal, general secretary South Malda district BJP, stated: “Given the current situation in Bangladesh, hotel owners should completely stop providing accommodation to Bangladeshi citizens in the interest of national security.”

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) maintained that matters related to foreign nationals and cross-border movement fall under the jurisdiction of the central government. Ashis Kundu, TMC spokesperson, said: “Foreign affairs and visa-related issues depend entirely on the policy of the central government. The state government will follow whatever policy is decided at the Centre.”

Meanwhile, BSF officials confirmed that border surveillance has been strengthened to prevent any untoward incidents. The situation continues to be closely monitored by both security agencies and civil authorities as Malda remains on alert due to its strategic location along the international border.