Hotel Rituraj inferno: 14 dead; PM, CM announce compensation

Kolkata: A massive fire that tore through Hotel Rituraj in the congested Mechhua Bazar area of Burrabazar on Tuesday night claimed the lives of at least 14 persons while injuring several more.

The fire broke out around 7:30 pm in the six-storied hotel and quickly engulfed the building, trapping several of the 88 guests staying in 42 rooms at the time, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the kin of the deceased people and for the injured persons.

Mayor Firhad Hakim informed that a committee has been formed which would investigate the incident. The committee will comprise representatives from the KMC, Fire department and police and it will be headed by the Municipal Commissioner.

Earlier, before the inauguration of the much-anticipated Digha Jagannath Temple on Wednesday, Banerjee spoke with top government officials and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased people along with Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

In a post on the X, Banerjee wrote: “Continuing to monitor the fallout of the unfortunate fire incident at a private hotel (Rituraj) in the Burra Bazar area and appreciate the Fire Services’ and police efforts in rescuing around 99 persons from out of most adverse circumstances. Also thankful to the local people for their cooperation and help in rescue operations. It has been preliminarily reported to me that those who died were victims of suffocation/ jumping etc. Further investigations are going on.

State Government will give an ex-gratia @ 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured persons will get 50,000/- each. Reiterate my condolences and solidarity.”

This apart, an announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioning the compensation provided by the Centre. In a post on X, PMO stated: “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. PM narendramodi.”

On Tuesday evening around 7:30 pm, a major fire broke out in the hotel located on Madan Mohan Burman Street. As the fire started spreading, thick black smoke engulfed the staircase and corridors and several guests tried to reach the rooftop in search of safety. Desperate in need to save themselves as the inferno enveloped the six-storied hotel, some tried to find a safe spot on the parapets while two people jumped to save themselves.

Eyewitnesses described chilling scenes of horror — flames leaping from windows, guests screaming for help and some people jumping off from windows to escape the blaze. Firefighters used hydraulic ladders to rescue the trapped and those stranded.

It has been learnt that with the help of 10 fire tenders, the erupting blaze was brought under control at around 1 am. Later, it was found that a few boarders failed to leave their rooms and died.

On Wednesday evening, police registered an FIR at the Jorasanko Police Station against the hotel authorities and portfolio holders on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing grievous hurt etc., negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and common intention along with relevant sections under the Fire Services Act.

Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services, Sujit Bose, alleged serious safety violations at Hotel Rituraj, located in the Barabazar area. According to the minister, the hotel’s firefighting system was non-functional and unauthorised construction was underway at the premises, reportedly without the knowledge or approval of the relevant authorities.

Bose stated that his department had not been informed about the ongoing construction work, raising questions about compliance with building and fire safety regulations.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that the hotel authority has been flouting the norms for the past several years and did not even obtain the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services department.

Bose while talking to the media persons said: “I have heard that they were constructing a dance floor. We are not aware of it. I have asked my officers to submit a report. We will take necessary steps.”

The Director General (DG) of the Fire and Emergency Services department alleged that the fire had spread due to the storage of inflammable materials inside the building. Also the fire licence was not renewed after 2022.

During the autopsy of the bodies at the RG Kar police mourgue, the surgeon found that most of the deaths were caused due to the effects of inhalation of carbon soot resulting in asphyxia. In some bodies, the autopsy surgeon spotted thermal burn injuries which are antemortem in nature.