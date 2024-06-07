‘Hot weather likely to prevail in South Bengal in next few days’

Kolkata: With no sign of monsoons in sight in South Bengal, hot and uncomfortable weather may prevail in South Bengal districts in the next couple days with scattered rainfall being predicted in some areas.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some pockets of South Bengal in the next few days bringing temperature slightly down for a brief period of time. Southwest monsoon may enter South Bengal after June 10 bringing rainfall in several districts. Monsoon had already entered North Bengal a few days ago.

The weather office said that the South Bengal districts are yet to welcome the rainy season. The onset of south west monsoons in the southern parts of the state is likely next week. The city could get scattered rainfall in the next week.

The day temperatures in the city have been normal in the past few days but the high percentage of humidity has triggered discomfort in the weather. According to the Met office, in the next few days, dry winds from the north-western parts of the country are expected to prevail over various districts of South Bengal. On the other hand, the moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal is to be lower.

After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered north Bengal on May 31 this year. But the pre-monsoon season is going on in the south. The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5. According to weather scientists, El Nino conditions are prevailing at present and La Nina may set in by August-September.