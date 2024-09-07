Hot tea & water to keep sleep induced accidents at bay

RAIGANJ: The Raiganj Police has initiated a thoughtful safety measure to prevent road accidents caused by drowsy drivers on National Highway 34. Starting at dawn on Thursday, traffic police began distributing hot tea and water to drivers of long-distance buses and lorries at key locations like Tungidighi, Bilashpur, Panishala, Rupahar, and Baidora in Raiganj. This initiative is part of the “Safe Drive, Save Life” campaign, aimed at reducing the number of accidents that often occur during late-night and early-morning hours when drivers are prone to drowsiness.



The effort was appreciated by drivers like Sonu Paswan, who said: “It becomes difficult to find tea at dawn when we need it the most to stay alert. This initiative by the police is highly appreciated.”

Kuntal Bandyopadhyay, Additional SP said, “Many accidents occur due to drivers falling asleep at the wheel. Providing hot beverages is a simple but effective way to counter this. Under our ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ project hot tea and water are being served to the drivers of long route vehicles on the road. Drivers are being suggested not to drive when they feel drowsy.”

On Friday morning four people were injured when a car collided with a stranded lorry on the same highway. Two of the injured are in serious condition and are being treated at Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital.

The police hope that this measure of serving hot tea to drivers at dawn, along with encouraging drivers not to drive if they feel sleepy, will significantly improve road safety.