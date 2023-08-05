Hot & humid conditions to prevail in South Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said people in South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid conditions with mercury likely to go up by 3 degree Celsius in the next 2-3 days.



The MeT office also predicted more rainfall over the weekend. Some of the North Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in the next couple of days. In South Bengal districts, there will be more rain over the weekend and it may further intensify from Monday. Hot and humid conditions will prevail.

“Monsoon axis has changed its position. The axis has been stretching from Amritsar, Karnal, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Chhattisgarh, and Balasore up to North East Bay of Bengal. The weather system is moving towards the West and North West. It will lose its strength and turn into a depression,” MeT office said.

Several South Bengal districts received scattered rainfall in the past two days. A red alert had been issued for the coastal districts of South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore and Jhargram till last Wednesday as these districts received heavy rainfall. Eight South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, received moderate and scattered rainfall in the past couple of days. Scattered rainfall lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal at the beginning of last week as well. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had predicted more rainfall in the weekend.

The monsoon axis is expected to intensify further. The coastal districts will receive more rainfall. Districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend. The sky may remain partially cloudy in various South Bengal districts during the weekend. The MeT office has said there may be thunderstorms and lightning in various South Bengal districts.