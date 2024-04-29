Hostels & Academic Block set for October handover

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital building is expected to be handed over possibly by January 2025. However, preceding this, the West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Limited aims to hand over the academic buildings 3 to 4 floors, outdoor facilities and hostels by October this year.



Prabir Kumar Dev, Principal of Jalpaiguri Medical College, announced this after a meeting of the Medical College and College Council recently, where various issues regarding the college and hospital were reviewed. Representatives from the Medical College Hospital, district and police administration, as well as officials from the Department of Public Works Department (PWD), attended the meeting.

Prabir Kumar Dev stated: “We aim to take over the entire building in one go, which would facilitate the delivery of academic and outpatient medical services. However, this may not be feasible at present. Discussions have been held with the West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Limited regarding the college building. They indicated that the hostels will be ready by August-September and the construction of 3 to 4 floors of the academic block will be completed by October.

Additionally, this government organisation has hinted at handing over the entire building by January next year. Currently, there are approximately 80 faculty members in the college, which is the optimal number. However, due to the distance between the hospital and the educational building, transportation issues arise.

This concern was highlighted in the meeting and faculty members were urged to prioritise it. Apart from academic matters, hospital services were also discussed.”

Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, stated: “The meeting emphasised the need for more flexibility in the physical examination of victims brought to the hospital under POCSO cases. Additionally, the introduction of breathalyser testing to prevent instances of intoxicated individuals entering the hospital late at night was also proposed.”