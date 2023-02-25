Hosps urged to conduct RT-PCR tests on kids with acute respiratory infection

kolkata: Children admitted to various hospitals with acute respiratory infection have to undergo RT-PCR tests, the health department urged the hospitals.



State Health officials have expressed concern as the number of children affected with fever and respiratory distress is on the rise.

Many of the children are showing symptoms which are similar to that of Covid. All the hospitals in the districts have been urged to make an arrangement of adequate oxygen.

If the pulse rate goes below 60, the patient has to be admitted to the hospital, the health department said in its guideline.

State Health department asked all the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to make adequate arrangements of ventilators to meet any unforeseen situation. The CMoHs have been urged to open pediatric wards at female medicine wards of the hospital if the situation demands so.

All the CMoHs have already been directed to make arrangements for additional pediatric beds.

A senior state Health department official said that every year a seasonal increase of acute respiratory infection (viral) is seen during late winter or early spring time. This year an uptick has been reported, affecting the children to a relatively greater degree.

Adenoviruses are a group of common viruses that can infect eyes, urinary and respiratory tracts as well as lungs and intestines causing fever, coughs with sore throats and diarrhea.