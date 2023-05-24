Hospitals told not to release bodies if hearse not arranged

kolkata: State Health department has directed the superintendents of all the medical college and hospitals in the state and the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in all the districts to ensure better coordination with the local civic bodies or panchayats so that bodies are transported in a dignified manner.



The hospitals have been directed not to release bodies if hearse is not arranged. The family members of the deceased also have to mention in writing before the release of the bodies if they will require a hearse or they will take the body on their own.

“It has come to our knowledge that there have been several instances of relatives and next of kin of the deceased compelled to carry the dead bodies of their near and dear ones themselves in an improper manner owing to lack of proper conveyance facility. These painful scenes can be avoided if the hospital authority and local body act in a coordinated manner in case of deaths that occur in the hospital facility,” reads the order issued by the health department.

There were few incidents reported in the state where the family members of the deceased faced difficulties while taking the dead body from the hospital. The recent incident was reported in Siliguri in which a daily wage labourer was denied a vehicle to take his 5-month-old dead son to Kaliagunj in North Dinajpur from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. The labourer had to carry his son’s dead body in a bag for nearly 200 kms as he was unable to pay the charges of an ambulance.

The order further stated that in all such instances of deaths occurring in hospitals and where the next of kin was unable to arrange proper means of conveyance, the hospital authorities or CMoHs have been urged to co-ordinate with the respective local bodies.

The concerned local body will arrange for a dignified means of transport as early as possible and the hospital authority will discharge the dead body only after such arrangement is made. “In all circumstances, it must be ensured that the handing over of dead bodies and conveyance of mortal remains always takes place in a dignified manner. The above matter must be dealt with utmost priority and great sensibility,” reads the order.