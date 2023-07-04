Hospitals on alert for Panchayat elections, leaves of emergency health professionals cancelled

Kolkata: In the wake of Panchayat elections scheduled to take place on July 8, the state health department has put all the hospitals on alert.



During a virtual meeting, the Director of Health Service (DHS) Dr Sidhhartha Niyogi directed all the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to keep in place adequate manpower and infrastructure from Friday to Sunday. DHS convened the meeting from Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday.

All the CMoHs have been asked to keep the hospital on alert in the next few days. The CMoHs have been directed to cancel the leaves of emergency health professionals from Friday to Sunday.

The CMoHs will have to ensure that health services are absolutely normal in the next couple of days. The DHS has asked the district health officials that if required, leaves of the health personnel can be cancelled to cope with the situation.

The hospitals will have to be extra cautious. It has been stated that manpower should not drop in hospitals on Saturday and Sunday.

The three-tier Panchayat elections will be phased in a single phase on Saturday. The hospitals in the districts will be equipped enough to meet any unforeseen situation which may arise on the day of the elections.

In the run-up to the elections, there were some incidents of violence reported across the state in the past few days.