Hospitals: Delhi govt welcomes formation of HC panel, says Min

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday welcomed the constitution of a six-member expert committee by the high court to examine issues related to hospitals, including those run by the city government.



Unlike other sectors, healthcare is a manpower-intensive sector and creation of infrastructure without adequate positioning of requisite manpower is of no use, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said in a statement.

“We welcome the formation of the committee by the high court,” Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was quoted as saying in the statement.

Stating that machines, medicines and manpower are “woefully inadequate” in the hospitals run by the city government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the high court formed a six-member expert committee on Tuesday to examine these issues and place a monthly report before it. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said the authorities vested with the power to run, administer and manage the Delhi hospitals “are not on the same page” and without critical infrastructure, the “golden hour” of saving a life may be lost.

In its statement, the Delhi government said the “health minister of the government of NCT of Delhi has also requested the Hon’ble court to closely monitor the implementation of the recommendations of the committee, so

that better health facilities are available to the people, especially poor and needy, undergoing treatment in hospitals in NCT of Delhi”.

Bharadwaj expressed his gratitude towards the court for sparing its precious time to safeguard the healthcare needs of citizens.