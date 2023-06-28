Hospital wedding unites 72-yr-old groom & 42-yr-old bride

A 72-year-old groom and a 42-year-old bride tied the knot in a hospital in Jalpaiguri.

Nirodhh Kumar Dey, a resident of Deshbandhu Nagar, Ward no. 13 in the Jalpaiguri municipal area and Payel Bhattacharya from Jateshwar, Alipurduar, got married in what seemed straight out of the movies. The bride is all set to donate a kidney to the ailing groom.

Originally planned for Tuesday with a reception on Wednesday, their plans took an unexpected turn when Nirodhh fell ill on Monday. Currently undergoing treatment for kidney disease at a private hospital in Siliguri, the reception had to be cancelled. However, Payel Bhattacharya shared that Nirodh Kumar Dey married her in the hospital by applying vermilion (sindoor) on Tuesday night. She expressed her desire to donate her kidney to save him.