Hospital staffer held on charges of molestation

Jalpaiguri: A temporary lift operator at Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital has been arrested for allegedly molesting a patient’s relative. The accused, identified as Rishabh Roy, was taken into custody by Malbazar police following a complaint filed by the victim.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday when Roy, reportedly in an inebriated state, attempted to molest a tribal woman from Manabari Tea Garden on the hospital’s third floor. The woman was at the hospital attending a family member undergoing treatment. Following this incident, additional allegations of molestation have surfaced against Roy, including complaints from a woman from Rail Colony in Malbazar town and a young woman from Ward 6.

On Monday, he was produced before Jalpaiguri District Court. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have removed him from duty.