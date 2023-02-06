Hospital pledges service for poor, to conduct 11 operations free-of-cost

SILIGURI: On the occasion of the 7th Inauguration day of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, the authorities announced



that from now onwards it will conduct 101 dialysis every month free of cost for needy patients.

At a Press conference the Chairman said that along with 101 dialysis, 11 operations will be done free of cost every month. The operations will include appendix, gall-bladder removal, hydrosil, inguinal hernia and hysterectomy.

He also announced that the number of beds in Agra Sewa Ward has been increased from 6 to 12. In the Agra Sewa ward only 50 per cent of the total medical bill of patients is charged. The remaining amount is waived off. MRI Services also commenced at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital from Monday.

Mukesh Singhal, Secretary stated: "Maharaja Agrasen Hospital is the pride of the entire North East India. This Hospital is providing the best support to the Swasthya Sathi health scheme. The hospital is committed towards affordable healthcare and we are doing our best to provide the same to needy patients."