Hospital performs laparoscopic common bile duct exploration

Kolkata: The B R Singh Hospital of Eastern Railway successfully performed laparoscopic common bile duct exploration for the first time. It was conducted on a 77-year-old patient who was admitted with severe pain in the abdomen.



Upon evaluation, the medical team identified that he was suffering from calculus cholecystitis, accompanied by multiple calculi in the common bile duct. A team of medical professionals led by Subir Kumar Kanjilal, additional chief health officer in surgery, were able to conduct the exploration, which was carried out seamlessly.