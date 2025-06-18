Hospital name misused to dupe bizman

Alipurduar: A fake tender scam has been exposed in Alipurduar, where fraudsters used the name of Falakata Super Specialty Hospital to target local businessmen.

The incident has triggered concern in the district Health department, prompting hospital authorities to file an FIR at Falakata Police Station. Four affected businessmen also submitted written complaints to police.

On Thursday, a man identifying himself as Krishnendu Biswas, posing as the hospital’s Assistant Superintendent, contacted three two-wheeler dealers from Alipurduar and Falakata. He claimed the hospital needed 28 electric scooters for nurses and sent a fake tender notice via WhatsApp.

The same person also contacted Prosenjit Dey, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce, saying the hospital required 50 air conditioners and water purifiers. He too received a forged tender document.

The next day, a man named Soumya Singh called the businessmen and asked them to deposit Rs 19,500 each as “earnest money” for various departments. Suspicions arose when they were asked to transfer the money to a personal account in a state-owned bank in Howrah. One of the

dealers, Mithun Agarwal, had even generated a payment receipt for Rs 38,504 but refrained from sending the money after verifying with hospital authorities.

“I almost fell for it. I was saved only because I didn’t transfer the money,” said Mithu Agarwal, a businessman who narrowly avoided being duped. Rahul De Sarkar, an EV two-wheeler distributor from Alipurduar, added: “Initially, it seemed like a genuine opportunity. But when irregularities surfaced, I backed out just in time.” Shir remarked: “Tenders under the government Health department are never processed in such a manner. It was clear to us that this was the work of a fraud ring, and we acted immediately.”

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “A full-scale investigation has been initiated based on the detailed complaint lodged by the hospital.”