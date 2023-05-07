Hosp in Cooch Behar to be revamped at a cost of Rs 2 cr

cooch behar: The Cooch Behar district health department has undertaken the initiative to come up with a 120-bed hospital by renovating the old Jagaddipendra Narayan Hospital in Cooch Behar at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Renovation work has already commenced.



Paban Kadyan, the District Magistrate of Cooch Behar, stated: “Approximately Rs 2 crore will be spent on renovating and upgrading this hospital in Cooch Behar. The hospital will have a capacity of 120 beds. Approximately Rs. 80 lakh has been spent prior to this. The work is expected to be completed within the next 6 months.”The Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Hospital (J.D. Hospital) had been established in the Mahishbathan area of Cooch Behar Block 2, primarily for the treatment of tuberculosis at the time of the Maharajas. At present the hospital provides treatment for all types of diseases.

Unfortunately, the hospital is in a deteriorated state. The state government has taken the initiative to renovate the building and establish a 120-bed hospital. According to the Health Department, it is estimated that approximately Rs 2 crore will be spent to complete this renovation work, where all types of services can be availed.During the announcement, Partha Pratim Roy, the Chairman of the Patient Welfare Committee at MJN Medical College Hospital, and Paban Kadyan, the District Magistrate, along with health department officials, were present.

With the establishment of the upgraded hospital, people from neighboring districts like Alipurduar in West Bengal and some parts of Assam will be able to receive medical services conveniently.

The JD Hospital has a lot of vacant land, and there are future plans of many more upgraded and state of the art services.