‘Hoshiyar-25’: Coast Guard checks combat prep with training camp

Kolkata: Coast Guard District Headquarters (West Bengal) successfully conducted the annual ‘Weapon Training Camp’ ‘Hoshiyar-25’ at Haldia from May 26 to May 30, 2025.

An issued statement said that units from Kolkata, Haldia and Frazerganj actively participated in the camp, which focused on enhancing operational readiness and crew competency. Training included hostile boarding procedures, buddy operations and weapon handling.

A key highlight was the first-ever joint exercise with CISF, promoting tactical integration and safe practice sharing. Activities such as live firing at Barrackpore range, musketeer competition and seamanship drills were also conducted.

The camp aimed to strengthen team building, leadership and command capabilities essential for safeguarding India’s maritime interests within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). ‘HOSHIYAR-25’ concluded with a continuity drill demonstration and a cultural event graced by CISF dignitaries. The training reinforced the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to maintaining a ready, relevant, and responsive force in line with its motto, “WE PROTECT.”