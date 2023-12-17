Horticulture secures spotlight in Duare Sarkar’s 8th edition

Alipurduar: Horticulture has taken the center stage in the eighth phase of the Duare Sarkar camp, drawing interest from Pharmaceutical Producer Companies (FPCs) in Alipurduar district. These FPCs, collaborating with local farmers, are eager to participate in this innovative initiative.



R Vimala, Alipurduar’s District Magistrate, stated: “This Duare Sarkar session offers 36 facilities, including, for the first time, a focus on horticulture. Beyond traditional farming, Alipurduar boasts ample opportunities for diverse crops across different seasons. The administration consistently encourages those interested, recognising the potential for financial independence through alternative farming. Farmers can secure low-interest loans and many are already showing enthusiasm for horticulture at the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp.”

In recent years, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar have witnessed a surge in fruit and mushroom cultivation alongside traditional crops. The government is now directly supporting those interested in horticulture gardening through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps.

Farmers can obtain bank loans at low interest, up to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh, either individually or through FPCs. Over the past three years, the Alipurduar district administration has not only encouraged honey and mushroom growers but also built basic infrastructure. Now, interested individuals can visit the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp for easily accessible information on horticulture. In addition to Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, farmers in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts can also explore income opportunities through horticulture.

Laxmikant Roy, Secretary of an FPC in Khagenhat, Alipurduar district, commented: “There is tremendous potential for the improvement of horticulture and the food processing industry in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. The government is consistently supportive, offering schemes ranging from mushroom to turmeric, pepper, ginger, lemon, orange, strawberry, and apple cultivation.

Jateshwar in Alipurduar district currently stands as one of the largest centers for mushroom cultivation in North Bengal. Additionally, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts have a significant market for packaged milk.”