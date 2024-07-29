Horticulture dept to host 3-day ‘Food Fruit Fest’ at Netaji Indoor Stadium from Aug 9

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department will organise a three-day fest to highlight the growth and potential of processed food in the state at Netaji Indoor Stadium from August 9 to 11.



“The state government has helped farmers improve their lives in every aspect. We have introduced policies and strategies for their betterment. I expect that we will become the leading producer of other crops alongside rice and potatoes,” said Arup Roy, state FPI&H minister, while addressing the ‘Bengal Rice Conclave 2024’ organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The ‘Food Fruit Fest’ will have stalls from all districts. There will be farmers and entrepreneurs who have benefited from various departmental schemes.

“We produce diverse varieties of rice. Today, Bengal is manufacturing many quality products. In 2011, Gobinda Bhog and Tulaipanji rice varieties were famous in Burdwan and North Bengal, respectively. Back then, we did not initially have permission to export rice, but we finally got access and permission to export to other countries,” Roy added.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister, said his department’s research centres are dedicated to advancing the agricultural sector, including developing rice with lower sugar content. “We are also exploring alternative cultivation options, such as millet production,” he said.