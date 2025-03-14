Horticulture dept promotes improved turmeric cultivation

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri’s district Horticulture department is set to promote the cultivation of improved turmeric varieties across all nine blocks. As part of this initiative, 363 quintals of turmeric seedlings — 40 quintals per block — will be distributed free-of-cost after the Holi festival.

Special emphasis is being placed on cultivation in elephant-prone areas, including Nagrakata, Malbazar, Meteli, Banarhat and Rajganj blocks.

The department aims to encourage turmeric farming under large shade trees, offering an alternative to crops like paddy, corn and wheat, which frequently suffer damage from wild elephant raids, causing significant financial losses to farmers.

To mitigate these losses, the Horticulture department has already introduced pepper cultivation in different parts of the district.

Now, farmers will be encouraged to grow both pepper and turmeric in partially shaded areas, such as forest villages and tea gardens. Officials believe that since elephants do not typically destroy turmeric plants, farmers will be able to cultivate the crop without disruption.

Khurshid Alam, Assistant Director of the Horticulture department, stated: “We will distribute IIS 12 Pragati variety turmeric seedlings, which are an advanced breed. While regular turmeric takes 9 to 10 months to mature, this variety is ready for harvest in just 6 to 7 months.

The climate and soil conditions in Jalpaiguri are well-suited for this crop, making it a profitable and low-labour farming option for local farmers.”