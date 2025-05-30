Horticulture dept of Malda promotes intercropping in mango, litchi orchards

Malda: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing farmers’ income and promoting sustainable agriculture, the Horticulture department in Malda is now encouraging the cultivation of “companion crops” or intercropping in mango and litchi orchards. A special training programme was also conducted for local mango and litchi growers, focusing on this new approach recently.

Experts at the session emphasised reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and adopting organic alternatives to improve the quality of the fruit. According to Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the Horticulture department in Malda: “Our primary goal is to enhance the quality of mangoes and litchis by promoting the use of organic fertilisers. Alongside, we are training farmers on how to grow companion crops in their orchards.”

Currently, Malda has over 200 new mango orchards and nearly 100 new litchi plantations. During the training, farmers were introduced to innovative techniques of utilising the space between mango and litchi trees, which often remains unused. By growing short-duration vegetables and spices in these gaps, farmers can make better use of their land and increase earnings.

The concept of companion cropping was explained in detail, categorising crops based on their growth duration — short, medium and long-term.

Turmeric, ginger and yam were identified as short-term crops suitable for mature orchards. For newly-established orchards, where the trees are still small in size and height, medium-term crops such as lemon, papaya and banana were recommended. Long-term intercropping options include jackfruit, sapodilla (chiku) and lemon, which can grow alongside mango and litchi trees over time.

Experts believe that this approach will not only help in effective land utilisation but also in stabilising farmers’ incomes through diverse crop yields. The training saw participation from 50 farmers, with 25 each from the Kaliachak-I and Kaliachak-III blocks.

“This initiative is not just about adding crops but creating a sustainable and economically viable model of orchard farming,” added Layek.

With modern horticultural practices and an integrated cropping system, the department aims to make Malda’s fruit growers more financially independent and environmentally responsible.

The farmers, equipped with new techniques and knowledge, expressed enthusiasm and optimism about implementing these practices in their own orchards.