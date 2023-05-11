Horticulture boost: Poly houses to be set up in North Dinajpur

raiganj: North Dinajpur District Horticulture officials have planned to set up poly houses with both tubular structure and bamboo structure in all nine blocks of North Dinajpur district using the Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana fund.



The structures will help to produce a large-scale of high-valued horticulture crops.

The proposal of the beneficiaries has been already sent to the state officials for approval.

According to the officials of the district horticulture office, the farmers of North Dinajpur district are now producing some high-value horticultural crops like green bell pepper along with its other variants, strawberry, broccoli, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage etc.

As a result farmers are also earning more. The crops suffer damage because of inclement weather.

To deal with this poly houses are designed in a way that will favour the large scale production of such profitable crops.The assistant director of horticulture of North Dinajpur district Payel Panja said: “Last year we constructed six poly houses with bamboo structure in different places of Raiganj block. This enabled the farmers to safeguard their high-value horticultural crops from the bad weather conditions.”

“The farmers will be able to construct such poly houses at a subsidised rate from the Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana scheme. The proposal of which has been sent to the state officials for approval,” added Panja.