Horizontal cluster model proposed to address shortage of teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has suggested a temporary solution to tackle the ongoing shortage of teachers, especially in the science stream at the Higher Secondary (HS) level.

The Council has recommended implementing the “horizontal cluster model,” under which students from nearby schools can attend joint classes at schools that still have subject-specific teaching staff.

This move comes after the Supreme Court cancelled around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs in the state, which has disrupted regular academic activities in many government schools. The science stream has been hit hardest due to the need for subject-specific expertise.

According to WBCHSE officials, under the horizontal cluster model, schools in the same area can group students for specific classes. For example, if only one out of four nearby schools has a physics teacher, students from the other three can attend classes there. “Schools can dedicate one day a week for such subjects, including lab work, while following the regular timetable on other days,” a senior official explained.

Some schools have contacted the Council seeking guidance and are considering hiring temporary teachers using their own resources. However, many are uncertain how long such an arrangement can continue.

Sources said school heads have been informally advised to use this cluster model until a more permanent solution is found. Retired or volunteer teachers may also be asked to help when necessary. While the approach will help maintain classes, questions remain about its long-term feasibility and whether it can ensure quality education and proper student-teacher ratios.

A section of headmasters notes that the problem has been brewing for years due to the lack of regular teacher recruitment in state-run schools. The cancellation of thousands of appointments has only worsened the situation, with several teachers reportedly ceasing to attend classes after the verdict.

Compared to the arts and commerce streams, science involves a larger number of core subjects, with recently introduced topics like Artificial Intelligence. This requires subject-matter experts, which are currently in short supply. Also, currently, only about 14 per cent of HS students are enrolled in the science stream and teachers worry that this number may fall further if the shortage continues.