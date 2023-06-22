‘Hopeful of constructive Oppn meet, BJP must be defeated in 2024’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashi Yadav in Patna on Thursday.



She hoped that the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday would be constructive and asserted that the BJP must be defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls to save the country from disaster.

She said that the Opposition parties will fight against the BJP like a collective family. Banerjee along with her party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Firhad Hakim are in Patna to attend the mega Opposition meeting scheduled on Friday.

“I am very happy after meeting Lalu Ji. He is a senior leader. After seeing him I can feel he is strong enough to take on BJP. We have come to fight together, BJP just like a collective family. The strategy for fighting the BJP is likely to be prepared in the meeting tomorrow (Friday). Let us see, what’s the outcome in the meeting. Everything will be decided unanimously,“ Banerjee said.

Earlier while leaving for Patna from the city airport Banerjee said that she is hopeful that the people of the country will collectively vote against BJP to save the country from a disaster.

When asked about the meeting convened by Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday regarding the situation in Manipur, Banerjee said that it came a bit too late.

“Manipur is burning and our heart is also burning. We love the people of the Northeast. Bloodshed is going on there. It is the total failure of the Central government in restoring peace of the state. I will again appeal to the Centre for the restoration of peace there. I am sending Derek O Brien to attend the meeting,” she added.

The grand Opposition meeting scheduled to be held at Aney Marg residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to witness senior leaders from more than 18 parties and is aimed at stitching a formidable alliance of all Opposition parties against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.