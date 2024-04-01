Hope to win by about 1L votes: TMC’s Biplab Mitra after submitting his nomination papers

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha seat Biplab Mitra expressed hope to win by one lakh votes. Mitra said this when he came to submit nomination on Monday.



He submitted nomination papers at Balurghat administrative building before District Election Officer (DEO) Bijin Krishna. Before submitting the nomination papers, he said: “I hope to win from the Balurghat seat by one lakh votes. The main reason to be optimistic about this win is that the people of the entire state are reaping the benefits of the development work that started after the TMC-led government came to power in the state in May 2011 under the leadership of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During our twelve-and-a-half years in power, as many as 50 developmental projects have been undertaken across the state. I hope people will not let me down. Not only that, all the leaders and activists of the TMC party stay with the common people throughout the year. So I am 100 per cent optimistic about winning.”

Polling for the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 26 and before that the CM is scheduled to visit the district to campaign in support of the TMC candidate.

Mitra said: “The Chief Minister is coming to our district to campaign on April 6. She will hold a rally somewhere between Tapan and Gangarampur. We have already received a positive response from her in this connection. A large number of people are expected to attend the Chief Minister’s rally on that day.”