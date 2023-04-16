‘Hope to start repair work of culvert in Kashiadanga area soon’

balurghat: Balurghat block Trinamool Congress president Swapan Barman assured the local people of Kashiadanga area under



Boaldar Gram Panchayat of the same block to start the repair work of an important culvert which had been lying damaged for a long time.

The culvert is an important connecting point of the area as the local residents of adjacent three villages have been largely dependent on it. Recently, a local resident fell from it and died.

“The condition of the culvert has been lying in a deplorable condition for a long time. It needs immediate repair so that the local people can use it as before. We have already inspected the area and talked to the local people. It was a longstanding demand of the locals to repair it,” Barman said.

According to him, the block TMC leadership has already talked to the district administration regarding the matter so that the repairing work starts. “We hope to start the necessary work soon,” the leader said.