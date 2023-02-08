‘Hope Centre releases funds to benefit poor people soon’

Governor CV Ananda Bose in his address to the state Assembly on Wednesday urged the Centre to release funds to the state for the benefit of the poor.

Governor Bose flagged off the issue of non-disbursal of funds under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and rural housing scheme in his maiden address at the state Assembly during the Budget session that began with the customary Governor’s speech.

“Till 2021-22, West Bengal has been the number one state in the areas of MGNREGA, rural housing and rural roads. But this year, the state is yet to receive any funds from the Centre. Over Rs 1,180 crore is pending. This has caused great hardship and created major difficulties in meeting the obligations of the state government for the welfare of the common people. I hope the Centre would release the funds soon in the interest of the poor people. And I am sure, West Bengal will continue to hold the number one place in MGNREGA, rural housing and rural roads as soon as it gets its dues from the Central government,” Bose said.

He assured the members of the Assembly that the Bengal government will deal with all inimical forces of divisiveness, hatred, and intolerance with a firm hand and will “march forward on the course of progress and prosperity by defeating all kinds of negativity”.

He also expressed his hope that the state is committed to upholding the noble “tenets of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution”.

“Inspite of facing innumerable challenges both from within and without, my government is steadfast in its course to withstand all possible assaults on the secular fabric of our state. The citizens of the state have repeatedly placed their sincere trust in the incumbent government and I have full confidence in the uncompromising motivational thrust and humane outlook of the government,” he added.