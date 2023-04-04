Hooghly unrest: More than 30 in cop net

Kolkata: Following the clash on Sunday in Rishra, violence again erupted at the Rail Gate Number 4 near Rishra Railway Station after a group of people pelted stones on the trains and torched a police van on Monday night.



Several bombs were hurled to create panic among the local people. On receipt of the information when a police team reached the spot, attackers started pelting stones at the cops as well.

The police van was also torched. Later a large contingent of the police force was deployed to control the situation.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, Amit P Javalgi also went to the spot and led the police teams for area domination. From Monday night, till Tuesday afternoon, more than 30 persons were reportedly arrested for their alleged involvement in Monday night’s violence.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway (ER) on Monday night suspended the suburban train services on the Howrah-Bandel main line from 10:06 pm due to the violent situation in Rishra.

Several trains, including an express, were detained at many stations. Normal train services resumed from 1:07 am on Monday.

Following the Monday night incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday conducted a flag march at Rishra Railway Station to assure the passengers of their safety.

Sufficient forces have been deployed to keep strict vigilance over the area till the time the situation is completely controlled.