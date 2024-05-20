Hooghly: Rachana raises concerns of inadequate lighting near EVMs

Kolkata: In the last one-and-half-months, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Hooghly candidate and a well-known actress-host, Rachana Banerjee, had dedicated herself completely to connect with every voter in her constituency. Through road shows and train rides, she has campaigned hard to win the hearts of the people of Hooghly. As the people of Hooghly stepped out to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, Rachana was spotted hustling from one polling station to another, ensuring that all arrangements were in place and everything proceeded smoothly.



“I feel confident, not nervous. All I want is a peaceful election. I’ve put in my best effort to connect with voters and win their support. I hope their trust in me reflects in their votes,” said Rachana, who continued to receive selfie requests on polling day.

However, she did raise concerns about the inadequate lighting near the EVMs in some polling stations, which makes it difficult for voters to see the party symbols and cast their votes accurately. “It’s really dark, especially around the EVMs. It’s so dark inside you can’t see anything. They promised lighting but haven’t delivered. It’s so dark people can’t even read the names on the EVMs. Irrespective of their choice, voters deserve clarity,” said Rachana, who is contesting the elections for the first time. She also urged all voters to proceed with voting slowly and with care.

The ‘Didi No 1’ host also criticised the rival party, BJP, for causing disturbances at booth 129 in Balagarh. Chairs were broken, and placards were torn. She said she plans to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the matter.

In Hooghly, Rachana is pitted against BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee and Manadip Ghosh from CPI(M) and Mrinal Kanti Das of IND. On Monday, Bangaon (SC), Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh went to polls in the fifth phase of the elections. The results will be out on June 4.