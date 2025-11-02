Hooghly: Political row erupts after youth killed over boiled eggs; 1 held

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly beaten to death by members of a local club in Hooghly district’s Kamarpukur area after a dispute over eating three boiled eggs instead of one, triggering a political slugfest between the BJP and Trinamool Congress.

Police have arrested one person on murder charges. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Ramchandra Ghoshal of Lahabazar, was attacked by his friends during a social gathering after he ate more eggs than the portion allotted to each member.

The argument soon turned violent, leading to his death.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of the incident on X, alleging that “no one is safe in Bengal.”

He wrote on X: “Ramchandra Ghoshal, son of Tarak Ghoshal, the chief priest of the Raghubir temple at the Ramakrishna Mission in Kamarpukur, was brutally beaten to death in public, right near a police post...”

TMC leader Riju Dutta dismissed Malviya’s claims as “politically motivated,” insisting the incident had no communal or political link.

“Details from local reporters expose BJP’s lies… An argument over three boiled eggs turned fatal. This crime has NOTHING TO DO WITH RELIGION OR POLITICS! The police have already detained one person, and justice will be served fast,” Dutta wrote on X.