Hooghly: Nurse’s death linked to boyfriend’s ‘marriage refusal’

Kolkata: In a significant development in the case of the unnatural death of a nurse in Singur, Hooghly district, police have learned that she had been pressuring her boyfriend

to marry her.

On Wednesday night, 24-year-old nurse Dipali Jana was found hanging inside a room of the nursing home where she was employed. Her father later alleged that she had been murdered. Acting on his complaint, police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. During the probe, the nursing home owner and Jana’s boyfriend—also a healthcare professional employed at another nursing home—were arrested. It is understood that the couple had met through their work. During interrogation, Jana’s boyfriend told investigators that she had asked him to marry her, which he refused. He also said that on August 10, the two had stayed together at a hotel in Dankuni after visiting several places for a short tour.

Following his refusal, police suspect that Jana became depressed and allegedly took her own life on August 13. However, authorities are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, police are questioning the nursing home owner to ascertain whether any alleged misconduct by him contributed to Jana’s depression. The autopsy was conducted at Kalyani AIIMS after Jana’s father demanded that the procedure be videographed and overseen by a magistrate in a government-run hospital.

Initially, the body had been shifted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem, but police later complied with the family’s request and coordinated with Kalyani AIIMS.