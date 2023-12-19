Hooghly: Married couple & son dupe several people, later flee

Kolkata: A married couple and their son in Hooghly have been accused of duping several people worth lakhs of rupees.

When the people who gave money asked back for it, the accused allegedly threatened them.

According to sources, the accused persons identified as Goutam Kar, Soma Kar and Koushik Kar, residents of Konnagar in Hooghly, had taken about Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of arranging a loan from a man identified as Subhayun Chakraborty. When he reportedly asked the Kar family to return his money after not getting the loan, Chakraborty was allegedly threatened.

The accused persons also took about Rs 5 lakh from a woman citing financial crunch. After a certain tenure, when the woman asked for her money, she was also threatened. Recently, a complaint was lodged by one of the many victims. When police went to the house of the Kar family, they found that all of them had fled. Investigation is underway.